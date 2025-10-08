The Southern Command Commander, Major General Yaniv Asor, and the Ground Forces Commander, Major General Nadav Lotan, decided to establish an expert team to examine the circumstances of the operational accident that occurred yesterday (Tuesday) in southern Gaza. The team will be headed by the 5th Brigade Commander, Colonel Y.

In the accident, three reservists were injured—two seriously and one moderately—following the explosion of an IDF grenade.

The incident occurred yesterday around 8:00 a.m. at a forward IDF position on the “Magen Oz” route deep in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. The soldiers operating there belong to Brigade 6 (Etzioni).

The grenade exploded inside the living quarters of soldiers at the position under circumstances that are still under investigation. Some of the soldiers in the room at the time were asleep.

Initially, the IDF suspected an enemy attack, but it was later determined that it was not Hamas fire, but an internal operational accident.