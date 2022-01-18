Two IDF soldiers from the Duvdevan unit were injured in an accidental grenade detonation at a military base in Mishor Adumim Tuesday afternoon. The two were evacuated for medical treatment at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem in light condition.

An IDF spokesman said: "Two IDF soldiers were recently lightly wounded, as a result of an explosion of military ordinance, during a routine training at an IDF base in the center of the country. The wounded were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. The incident is being investigated."

The incident comes less than a week after two IDF soldiers were accidentally killed in a friendly fire incident in the Jordan Valley.

The officers were identified as Major Ofek Aharon, 28, from Gan Yavneh; and Major Itamar Elharar, 26, from Bnei Re'em. Both of them were company commanders in the IDF's Egoz Unit.