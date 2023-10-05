The IDF continues to investigate the incident overnight at the Tulkarm camp in which five Border Police officers were injured, three of them seriously, when they were attacked by terrorists throwing explosives.

Walla military correspondent Amir Bohbot reported that the medical officer of the Menashe Brigade, Major Peli Magid, a paramedic with an MA in emergency medicine, who previously participated in rescue and rescue operations abroad, oversaw the treatment of the injured soldiers.

The first priority was treating the soldier whose condition was the most serious because he was struck in the head. At the same time, two additional medical teams arrived to stabilize the condition of the other four injured soldiers.

According to the report, the rapid evacuation took less than seven minutes from the moment the grenade explosion was reported, despite the exchange of fire and the resistance of the terrorists at that location.

Security forces arrested a wanted suspect early Thursday morning in Tulkarem in Samaria. During the operation, exchanges of fire with terrorists broke out, and the forces were targeted with explosive devices.

While they were attempting to leave, one of the soldiers threw a grenade at the terrorists in order to clear a path for the soldiers' vehicle. The grenade ended up exploding near the vehicle, injuring the soldiers inside.

The IDF is investigating whether one of the terrorists threw the grenade back at the soldiers or if it bounced off of something toward the soldiers. The commanding officer had just enough time to kick the grenade before it exploded.

The condition of the soldier who was most seriously injured has been stabilized at Meir Hospital, and his life is no longer in danger. Two other soldiers who are in serious but stable condition are currently undergoing surgery for shrapnel injuries at Beilinson and Laniado Hospitals.