An NYPD bomb squad was prevented from reaching an Uber where an inert grenade was found in Times Square by anti-Israel protesters yesterday (Saturday), the New York Post reported.

The incident occurred when an Uber driver looked in his back seat after dropping off a passenger on 42nd Street and saw a grenade there.

The police were summoned to the scene, but could not reach the vehicle as quickly as hoped due to an anti-Israel protest happening at the time, dubbed the 'Millions March for Palestine.'

Multiple anti-Israel protestors were arrested for blocking the police vehicle from reaching the area. The incident became violent as riot police attempted to move demonstrators out of the way so the bomb squad vehicle could reach the car containing the grenade.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry posted a video of the incident on X and wrote, "Happy Saturday to all! Except the people who thought it was a good idea to block an NYPD ESU vehicle on the way to a bomb threat call. They will be spending their Saturday where they belong - in jail!"

After the arrests, police were able to cordon off the Uber vehicle and secure the grenade, which was found to be inert. According to PIX11 News, the grenade was later determined to be a toy.