זירת התאונה בכביש החוף צילום: דוברות מד"א

A man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into the rear of a parked truck, veered into a roadside ditch, and caught fire on Highway 2 near Bonim.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics called to the scene were forced to declare his death.

A second man was injured in the crash.

Paramedic Ahva Saadia and EMT Yosef Friedman said: "It was a horrific accident. When we arrived, we saw a vehicle in flames in a ditch by the roadside. We were told it had collided with the back of a truck parked on the shoulder, flew into the ditch, and caught fire."

"After firefighters extinguished the flames, we had no choice but to declare the death of the driver, who showed no signs of life. We also treated the truck driver, a man about 65, who was evacuated in mild condition. It was a very severe and shocking accident."