The Beit She’an Municipality announced that Major Eitan Orbach was killed this morning (Friday) in an operational traffic accident while carrying out his duties in the defense of the Jordan Valley farms.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday night. Orbach is survived by his wife, Nechama - director of the Nof HaGalil Garin - and their five children.

The announcement published by the municipality stated: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating news of the death of our city resident, Major Eitan Orbach, who was killed this morning in a traffic accident as he was returning from duty in the Jordan Valley. Eitan was a social activist and a well-known figure in our community. On behalf of the city’s residents, the municipal leadership and its employees, we extend our condolences to his wife Nechama and their children, Zion, Da’el, Tzori, Carmi, and Argaman-Shuva.”

Orbach served in the reserves as an officer in the Jordan Valley Regional Defense Unit, responsible for maintaining ties with the agricultural farms in the northern valley. This was in addition to being the owner of the weekly publication Olam Katan.

His wife Nechama’s nephew, Captain Tzvika Kaplan, from the community of Meirav, was killed in Operation Protective Edge in 2014.