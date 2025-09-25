זירת התאונה בכביש 5 צילום: דוברות מד"א

Two people were killed, among them a man aged about 40, and and four others were seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon collision between a truck and a minibus on Route 5 near Ramat Hasharon.

Among the injured is a woman who is in critical condition and three others whose condition is serious.

Eight additional victims suffered light injuries. All of the victims were evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Sheba Tel Hashomer, Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, and Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

Yisrael Biton and Yisrael Peretz, United Hatzalah EMTs who responded to the scene, shared: "This was an accident involving a minibus and a number of vehicles. Passersby said that the collision occurred after a large iron object (signpost) weighing a great deal fell from the truck onto the minibus. Unfortunately, the vehicle's driver was declared dead due to the type of severe injuries he suffered from. In addition, we provided initial medical treatment at the scene of the accident to eight people who were moderately and lightly injured. Firefighters are operating at the scene due to the type of collision."