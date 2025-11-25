Marom Golan, an active-duty soldier from Ashkelon, was killed on Monday night in a motorcycle accident on Route 232 near Kochav Michael in southern Israel when a car collided with him. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday at the Ashkelon Military Cemetery.

His father, Yaniv Golan, published a painful message on social media. "With great pain and grief, I must announce the death of the love of our hearts and pride of our lives in a motorcycle accident," the bereaved father wrote.

Just two months ago, the family vacationed together in Thailand, and the father proudly purchased the motorcycle for his son.

MDA Paramedic Sivan Ruben and EMTs Alon Trumper and Noa Schick, who tended to the accident, reported: "The motorcycle rider lay on the floor on the other side of the road unconscious, without a pulse, or breathing, and with very severe injuries after he was struck by a vehicle. We provided medical care and conducted CPR, but unfortunately, his injuries were substantial, his condition did not improve, and we were left no choice but to pronounce him dead at the scene."