The Department of Families, Commemoration and Heritage in the Ministry of Defense on Monday morning released updated data on the number of Israeli security personnel killed since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War.

According to the figures, 1,152 members of Israel's security forces have fallen since October 7, 2023, which coincided with the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

Of those killed, 487 were under the age of 21, accounting for more than 40% of the total, while 141 were over the age of 40.

The numbers include personnel from the IDF, Israel Police, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), community security officers, and members of local rapid response teams who operated in the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, the northern border, Lebanon, and Judea and Samaria.

Since the war began, the Ministry of Defense has added more than 6,500 individuals to the circle of bereavement: 1,973 bereaved parents, 351 widows, 885 orphans, and 3,481 siblings.