The Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday submitted an urgent letter to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, condemning what it described as the "persistent threat of the use of force" by the United States.

The letter, authored by Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, specifically targets recent public statements made by President Donald Trump regarding potential military action against the regime's nuclear facilities.

In the correspondence, Iravani drew "urgent attention" to "the continued threats by officials of the United States to resort to the use of force, including the recent public statement by the President of the United States concerning the use of the Diego Garcia base in connection with a potential military attack against the Islamic Republic of Iran." The Ambassador claimed these threats "constitute a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law and risk plunging the region into a new cycle of crisis and instability."

The Iranian complaint centered on a social media post dated February 18, 2026, in which President Trump allegedly issued an "explicit public threat." According to the letter, the President stated, "... Should Iran decide not to make a deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack ...."

Iravani warned that such statements, combined with the "persistent movement and build-up of military equipment and assets by the United States," signal a "real risk of military aggression." He asserted that the consequences of such action "would be catastrophic for the region and would constitute a grave threat to international peace and security."

Despite the regime's history of nuclear defiance, the Ambassador insisted that the Islamic Republic "remains fully committed to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and to diplomatic solutions." He claimed that Tehran has engaged in nuclear talks "with a view to clearly conveying its concerns and demanding the full and verifiable lifting of the unlawful and inhumane unilateral coercive measures (UCMs) imposed against the Iranian nation."

The letter further stated that Iran seeks a "mutually acceptable, results-oriented solution fully consistent with the recognized inalienable rights of all States parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)." Iravani added that "should the United States likewise approach these talks with seriousness and sincerity and demonstrate genuine respect for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the peremptory norms of international law, the achievement of a durable and balanced solution would be entirely possible."

The Tehran regime called upon the Security Council to "ensure that the United States immediately ceases its unlawful threats of the use of force" and refrains from actions that could "escalate tensions or lead to a military confrontation." The letter warned that "the Security Council and the Secretary-General must act without delay, before it is too late."

Concluding the letter with a threat of its own, the Iranian Ambassador stated that while the regime "neither seeks tension nor war," it will respond to any military aggression.

"However, in the event that it is subjected to military aggression, Iran will respond decisively and proportionately in the exercise of its inherent right of self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. In such circumstances, all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran's defensive response. The United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences," he wrote.

The letter comes as the US and Iran hold talks on Iran’s nuclear program, while Trump continues to plan for military action should talks fail.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the President is weighing an initial limited military strike on Iran to force it to meet his demands for a nuclear deal.

Such a move would be a first step that would be designed to pressure Tehran into an agreement but fall short of a full-scale attack that could inspire a major retaliation, according to the report.

Trump warned Iran earlier on Thursday that it must reach a deal over its nuclear program or “bad things" will happen.

The President said negotiations with Iran were going well, but insisted Tehran has to reach a “meaningful" agreement.

“Now, we may have to take it a step further - or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal. You’re going to be finding out over the next, probably 10 days," Trump added.

On Wednesday, CBS News reported that top national security officials have informed Trump that the United States military is prepared for potential strikes against Iran as early as this Saturday.

However, sources familiar with the high level discussions told CBS News that the timeline for any potential action is likely to extend beyond this coming weekend.

One source in the US administration, who was quoted by The Telegraph, said there was now a 90 percent chance of war in the coming weeks. An Israeli former intelligence chief cited in the same report said he believed the strike would take place within days.