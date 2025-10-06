Barclays Center in New York City was awash in Israeli colors Saturday night as the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets welcomed Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem B.C. for a preseason friendly matchup.

The home team secured a 123-88 victory, but the evening’s tone was set by a powerful moment of solidarity, reported JNS.

In stark contrast to recent hostile scenes in Europe - where players and fans have turned their backs on Israel’s national anthem to protest the war in Gaza - the 13,849 in attendance stood in respectful silence as Israeli-American singer Gilad Paz performed “Hatikva.” Cameras captured at least one Israeli flag held aloft in the crowd.

The SB Nation sports network described the atmosphere as “festive,” noting that “fans at the arena gave the road team plenty of cheers and after the game ended, players from Haopel took pictures with fans and took time to shake hands and make them feel welcome and appreciated.”

Appearing in the game for the Nets were the two Israelis they drafted in the first round of the NBA draft in June - Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf.

Saraf, who was in Brooklyn’s starting lineup, scored 9 points and added 6 assists in the Nets’ victory, while Wolf, coming off the bench, scored 5 points and added 5 assists and 5 rebounds.