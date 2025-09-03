Israel’s national basketball team has clinched a coveted spot in the 16-team EuroBasket tournament following a hard-fought 92-89 triumph over Belgium in Katowice, Poland.

The win marks the first time in over a decade that Israel has advanced beyond the group stage in Europe’s premier basketball championship.

Led by NBA standout Deni Avdija of the Portland Trail Blazers, the blue-and-white squad delivered dominant performances throughout the week, including decisive victories over Iceland and tournament heavyweight France. Their only setback came in a narrow 66-64 loss to host nation Poland on August 30.

Against Belgium, Avdija posted 22 points, while center Roman Sorkin added 18, helping Israel maintain control for most of the game. Belgium mounted a late comeback, narrowing the gap to 90-87 with just eight seconds remaining, but Israel sealed the win from the free-throw line.

Israel will conclude the group stage on Thursday with a matchup against Slovenia before heading to Riga, Latvia, for the final tournament beginning Saturday. Other qualified teams include Germany, Turkey, and Serbia, all of whom remain undefeated.

Israel last appeared in the tournament in 2015, but was eliminated in the first round.