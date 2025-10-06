A kosher bakery in Rome’s Jewish neighborhood of Viale Marconi was defaced with antisemitic graffiti, Italian media reported Sunday.

Workers arriving at the bakery on Via Avicenna discovered the message scrawled across the shutter: “Dirty Jews, may you all burn,” reported Corriere della Sera.

The incident comes amid a sharp rise in antisemitic attacks across Italy following the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Earlier this month, professional photographer and Chabad hassid Haim Tuito and his family were the target of an antisemitic incident while on a family vacation in Venice.

The visibly Jewish family was enjoying their vacation when a passerby approached them and began shouting anti-Israel slogans, including "Free Palestine."

In August, an American Jewish couple was assaulted in Venice. According to Italian reports, the Orthodox Jewish visitors - a man and his pregnant wife - were confronted by three men without warning.

The assailants allegedly doused the couple with water, spat directly into the man’s face, and set a large dog on him. The dog attempted to bite his thigh, but the blow was deflected when its teeth struck a mobile phone in his pocket.

This past May, an Israeli couple was expelled from a restaurant in downtown Naples after the owner told them, “You’re Israelis, you’re not welcome here.”

The incident was documented in a video that went viral on social media and was widely covered in the Italian press.