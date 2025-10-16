ההצהרה של גדעון סער שלו מן

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar delivered a statement to the media this evening (Thursday), before participating in a panel at the MED conference in Naples, hosted by Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

Saar said that Israel is committed to the implementation of the Trump plan and clarified that the government sees it as the basis for the future of regional relations.

"I told Deputy Prime Minister Tajani that Israel is committed to implementing the Trump Plan. We want the Trump Plan to succeed, and accordingly, we will act. But I also shared with the Minister some of the concerns and worries we have.," Sa'ar said.

However, the minister added that he shared Israel’s concerns, with the foremost being the issue of the hostages. "The problem of our dead hostages - 19 of them are still being held by Hamas. And we know, as a matter of fact, they can easily bring back a significant number of dead hostages and to give them back according to the agreement. What they are doing right now - it's a fundamental breach of the agreement. We share our worries with our American friends and we expect the mediators to help us resolve this issue immediately. It's very important because it's also playing with families that suffered enough for more than two years," he said.

In a post to X, Sa'ar added: "The only chance for stability in our region is by implementing the Trump Plan. Hamas is violating it by continuing to hold 19 of our dead hostages. We know that they have the ability to return our dead hostages, while they choose not to. This is severe. I also described Hamas's horrifying mass executions without trial of Palestinians in Gaza during the last days. It is barbaric!"