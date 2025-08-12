An American Jewish couple was assaulted late Saturday night in Venice, in what local media reports may have been a hate-motivated incident. The attack occurred near the busy Rialto Bridge area, a major tourist hub in the city.

According to Italian reports, the Orthodox Jewish visitors — a man and his pregnant wife — were confronted by three men without warning. The assailants allegedly doused the couple with water, spat directly into the man’s face, and set a large dog on him. The dog attempted to bite his thigh, but the blow was deflected when its teeth struck a mobile phone in his pocket.

Witnesses told local media that the attackers hurled antisemitic insults and made verbal threats during the incident. The couple managed to escape and took refuge in a well-known kosher restaurant located in Venice’s historic Jewish Ghetto. They did not file a formal complaint and have since returned to the United States.

Italian police have launched an investigation, reviewing surveillance footage from the vicinity to identify the perpetrators. Officers are working to reach the victims in order to obtain their direct account and clarify whether the incident stemmed from antisemitic hatred, attempted robbery, or another motive.

Representatives of the local Jewish community immediately informed authorities about the attack, highlighting growing unease over an apparent increase in antisemitic incidents across Italy. Community leaders say the attack is part of a troubling pattern of hostility toward Jews in recent months.

Under Italian law, prosecutors can pursue criminal proceedings ex officio in cases involving robbery or hate crimes, even if the victims have not filed a complaint. As such, the investigation is expected to continue regardless of the couple’s decision not to remain in Italy for legal proceedings.