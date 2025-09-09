נתקל באנטישמיות באדיבות המצלם

Professional photographer and Chabad hassid Haim Tuito and his family were the target of an antisemitic incident while on a family vacation in Venice, Italy.

The visibly Jewish family was enjoying their vacation when a passerby approached them and began shouting anti-Israel slogans, including "Free Palestine."

Tuito, who for over a decade has been documenting international and Jewish events in Israel and around the world, says this was the first time that he encountered such antisemitism during a family trip.

"We came for a relaxing vacation, and suddenly, we were hit with hatred because of our Jewishness," Tuito stated. "A Jew remains a Jew anywhere in the world, no matter how much we think that we could hide identifying symbols. They can try to scare us, but we stand upright, with Jewish pride."

Tuito added, quoting the Lubavitcher Rebbe: "The Rebbe taught us that you can't chase away darkness with sticks, but by adding light. The people of Israel live and are stronger than ever, and we will continue lighting up the world with Jewish pride."