President Isaac Herzog hosted the incoming head of the Shin Bet, Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini, and his family today (Sunday) on the occasion of his assumption of the new position.

President Herzog said in his remarks: "You are beginning your term with an important national mission during a complex period, facing a multitude of challenges and tasks. You bring vast experience in the fields of security and related areas. I know your character and your skills, and I am confident that you will succeed in your mission. The eyes of the entire nation are on you. We want security, peace, and tranquility in Israeli society, and we want to maintain the functioning of our society and uphold the values of the state."

He added: "The Shin Bet is a vast organization with which I have worked for many years, and I am always awed by its capabilities. This is an opportunity to thank the women and men of the Shin Bet, who, every day and every hour, save lives, protect the State of Israel, and perform sacred work in fulfilling the biblical saying 'Build Israel and its Redeemer.' I wish you great success. As we approach the holiday of Sukkot, I also wish all the people of Israel a happy holiday, and may we soon see our children who are still being held hostage returned safely, for the sake of Israel’s security."

Maj. Gen. Zini responded: "I explained to my children the significance of the symbol before us here, and I described what the statehood represented by the presidency symbolizes and upholds in its apolitical role, which is greater than all divisions. As we discovered 2,000 years ago, we returned to our homeland only through unity, through our deep roots and our great future. We will serve the state with loyalty to this people, to this country, and to its values in all their aspects, with full dedication and unity, guided by a deep concern for the security of the country and its citizens."

He continued: "We came here to receive your blessing and to affirm that we will do everything in our power to serve this people faithfully, as we have done to this day. I pray that the curses of the previous year will end and the blessings of the new year begin, that there will be a joyful holiday for the entire State of Israel - for our wounded, for our hostages, may they return safely, and for all the families of the fallen, may they find comfort and solace. With God’s help, may we achieve complete victory, and may peace return to our home in all its aspects and forms."