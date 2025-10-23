David Zini, the newly appointed head of the Shin Bet (ISA), on Thursday morning spoke at his official inauguration ceremony, held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

In his speech, Zini addressed Israel’s national security challenges and the country’s social climate, stressing his commitment to public service and to upholding the principles of law and morality.

“It seems to me that today, the situation seems much easier than it was two years ago, but challenges still lie ahead,” Zini began. “The current reality creates uncertainty, and we, the Shin Bet personnel, will act as public servants, emissaries of the entire nation.”

Turning his attention towards the public discourse in Israel, Zini said: “We live in a reality where public debate is sometimes not only about the way, but about the very criteria - what is truth and what is falsehood. This is also a challenge for the Shin Bet, which is required to act lawfully, ethically, and to allow a diversity of opinions within the framework of open discussion, and without being biased. But once a decision is made, we will act decisively.”

Earlier this month, former Shin Bet official Yossi Amrosi told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that Zini's first challenge upon entering office will be “to restore public trust in the organization, and trust within the organization itself, after the failures of recent years,” he said, adding that despite setbacks, the service remains “a fantastic organization that works day and night.”

The second challenge, he explained, will be building a long-term work plan. “The service must focus on power-building and processes that have been neglected due to the war and the absence of a permanent leader,” Amrosi noted.

The third priority, he said, is implementing the conclusions of recent investigations. “If inquiries were mishandled or incomplete, they must be reopened. Zini cannot ignore flawed investigations.”

Amrosi also urged a re-examination of the service’s guiding concepts. “The organization failed partly because of the doctrines it followed. These must be reviewed.”