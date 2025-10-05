Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion spoke with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva in a special holiday interview, reflecting on the atmosphere in the capital during the High Holidays, upcoming Sukkot events, the city’s rapid development, and his vision for a strong and united Jerusalem.

Describing the festive mood, Lion said, “There’s something very special happening here. From the beginning of Elul until after Sukkot, Jerusalem is dressed in celebration. Hundreds of thousands have come for Selichot prayers. The atmosphere is incredible — joyful and uplifting.”

The mayor said the most moving moments of the season are the pilgrimages to the city. “Visitors are amazed by Jerusalem’s beauty and the renewal taking place here. The entire city is filled with joy — just walking around is emotional,” he shared.

With large crowds expected during the festival, Lion urged Israelis to experience the unity and energy of the capital firsthand. “Come to Jerusalem and feel the love for Israel’s capital. Enjoy every moment,” he said, advising visitors to park in designated lots and use public transport or walk. “Today, public transportation is efficient — with the light rail and buses, there’s no need to drive in the city.”

Discussing Jerusalem’s development boom, Lion expressed confidence in the city’s future. “There’s no doubt — Jerusalem is Israel’s next big thing. You can already see the new towers as you enter the city. We’re in a building surge like never before, providing housing and jobs for young people.”

Sharing his vision, he said, “My goal is simple — a strong Jerusalem. When good things happen in Jerusalem, it uplifts the entire nation of Israel.”

Addressing the impact of the past two years of war and the many fallen soldiers from the city, Lion said, “We embrace the bereaved families and will do everything possible to ease their heavy sorrow.”

Concluding the interview, the mayor offered his blessings: “I wish all Jerusalem residents and all of Israel a gmar tov, good health, long life, and true unity. Our unity is vital to the strength of Jerusalem and the State of Israel.”

Lion also extended a warm invitation to the public: “I invite everyone to the Mayor’s Sukkah at Safra Square. It’s open throughout the holiday, with joyous events around the clock.”