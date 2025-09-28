צפו: שורד השבי אלי-ה כהן שר עם יונתן רזאל צילום: ערוץ 7

Shortly after it was announced that the terrorist who led the massacre on the roadside bomb shelter in Re'im was eliminated, captivity survivor Eliya Cohen, who was abducted from the shelter, took the stage with Israeli singer Yonatan Razel to sing Psalm 121.

The Psalm reads: "I shall raise my eyes to the mountains, from where will my help come? My help is from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not allow your foot to falter; Your Guardian will not slumber. Behold, the Guardian of Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is your Guardian; the Lord is your shadow; [He is] by your right hand. By day, the sun will not smite you, nor will the moon at night. The Lord will guard you from all evil; He will guard your soul. The Lord will guard your going out and your coming in from now and to eternity."

The two performed the song at an event for community leaders hosted by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.