Sources close to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir say he is expected to oppose the proposed hostage release deal, citing the inclusion of terrorists among those to be freed.

“From the outset, we’ve said that leaving anyone behind is unacceptable, and partial deals are a disaster,” the sources said.

They added that Ben Gvir believes the appropriate path to securing the hostages' freedom is through intensified military pressure and a complete cessation of humanitarian aid. While the current proposal reportedly includes, for the first time, the release of all hostages, he remains opposed due to the heavy concessions it requires.

The sources added that Ben Gvir is not expected to resign from the government at this stage. His red line, they emphasized, is the total dismantling of Hamas. Should the terror organization continue to exist - whether formally, or under civilian or political cover - Ben Gvir would no longer be able to remain in the coalition.

“Ben Gvir is expected to tell the Prime Minister during their meeting: If Hamas continues to exist, in any form, that’s a red line. We will not remain in the government,” his associates said.