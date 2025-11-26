National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva in southern Israel on Wednesday. During the visit, a confrontation arose between the minister and a local resident, Jowad Abu A'sa.

"Many Bedouins enlist in the military and serve in it," Abu A'sa said, and added that he himself is a bereaved brother. Ben-Gvir replied: "Whoever serves - well done, I'm with them. But I will eviscerate whoever I need to."

Later, Jowad told the minister that his brother had been killed in the war. Ben-Gvir responded: "May G-d avenge his blood," and noted, "1,500 of my brothers have died."

"You're looking for noise," Jowad alleged, to which Ben-Gvir replied: "The lawlessness in the Negev is over."

On Saturday, the police launched "Operation New Order" to crack down on crime in the Negev region. In two separate incidents during the operation, vehicles attempted to flee police inspection and were fired at.