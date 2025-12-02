Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has sent a formal letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the petitions demanding the removal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from office.

Baharav-Miara signaled that she does not intend to defend the continuation of Ben-Gvir’s tenure.

“Minister Ben-Gvir is improperly and systematically interfering in the work of the police, and the foundations on which the court ruling permitting his appointment was based have been undermined. The Prime Minister must address this issue,” the Attorney General wrote to Netanyahu.

She added: “After the failed attempt to establish effective safeguards - with the minister’s consent - to prevent improper political interference in police operations, it is no longer possible to protect the independence of the police from the recurring pattern of unlawful intervention and harm to the rule of law and human rights. The agreed-upon safeguards do not adequately address the minister’s repeated conduct, which is contrary to the law.”

Ben-Gvir said in response: "Gali Baharav-Miara is a criminal, who disrupted investigative procedures in matters in which the High Court of Justice determined that she had a conflict of interest. She is sewing up files for elected officials, public servants and senior officers, demonstrably striving to carry out a coup against a democratically elected government, to annul laws, thwart decisions and stall appointments, and now the climax - an attempt to dismiss elected officials."

"I will not rest or remain silent until her actions are investigated - Israel will not be a mafia state," said Ben Gvir.