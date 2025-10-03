The Hamas terrorist organization on Friday evening submitted to the mediators its response to US President Donald Trump's peace plan, according to reports in Al Jazeera and the Qatari Al-Araby channel.

A statement from Hamas said, “After thorough review, the following response was conveyed to the mediators: Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as those of US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, a prisoner exchange, the immediate entry of humanitarian aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Gaza Strip, and the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.”

Hamas continued, “In this context, and to achieve a cessation of hostilities and a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the movement announces its agreement to release all Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, in accordance with the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal, provided that the necessary conditions on the ground are met. In this regard, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details.”

The organization also said it “reaffirms its agreement to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to an independent Palestinian body (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.”

“The other issues raised in President Trump’s proposal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people are tied to a comprehensive national stance, based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and will be addressed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework in which Hamas will participate and bear full responsibility,” the organization said.

A separate report in the Wall Street Journal indicated that Hamas has expressed willingness to accept Trump’s plan but would refuse to disarm.

Meanwhile, Kan 11 News reported that officials in Israel estimate that Hamas's response to Trump's plan to end the war will lead to intensive negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war and secure the release of hostages.

The report further noted that Israeli officials involved in the negotiations believe Hamas will likely request additional time regarding the release of all hostages, which is expected to occur within 72 hours of signing the agreement proposed by President Trump.

Unlike the 20 living hostages held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, whose locations are known to the terror organizations, Israel is preparing for the possibility that Hamas will demand more time or a withdrawal of IDF troops to facilitate the return of deceased hostages. A message to this effect was conveyed to Israel in recent days through mediators, according to Kan 11 News.

Hamas’s response was delivered hours after Trump threatened Hamas in a post on Truth Social.

"An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote. "Every Country has signed on! If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. There will be peace in the Middle East one way or the other."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later reiterated Trump’s ultimatum for Hamas to accept his Gaza peace proposal by Sunday, warning the terror group of "very grave" consequences if it does not accept.

