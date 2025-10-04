.The IDF has stopped its strikes against Hamas targets throughout Gaza and is now focusing solely on defensive actions to protect troops deployed in the field.

Until early Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force continued attacking across Gaza, but in recent hours, the directive from the political echelon has been to prioritize defense and to strike only when a direct threat to forces is identified.

At present, the IDF is concentrating on defensive activity, including warning fire and measures aimed at safeguarding troops stationed across Gaza. Gaza City remains encircled by IDF forces.

The shift follows a demand from US President Donald Trump that Israel cease bombing Gaza immediately to allow for the "peace plan" to be implemented and the hostages held in Gaza to be released.

Meanwhile, a senior diplomatic source clarified that "this is a reduction of fire, not a ceasefire. In the first stage, all hostages will be released, and from there, negotiations will continue."

Overnight, the Chief of Staff convened a special situation assessment in light of the developments. Before dawn, the Prime Minister’s Office announced: "Following Hamas's response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of President Trump's plan for the immediate release of all the hostages."

"We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team in order to bring the war to an end in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel, which are consistent with President Trump's vision."