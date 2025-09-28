חיסול המחבלים שביצעו ירי נ"ט דובר צה"ל

Following IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops continue to expand operations in the Gaza City area.

During activity in the area, the troops identified five terrorists firing an anti-tank missile toward the structure in which the troops were located, no IDF troops were injured. In response, an IAF aircraft swiftly eliminated the terrorists.

Over the past day, IDF troops dismantled military structures and combat compounds in joint operations with the Israeli Air Force, targeting military infrastructure and eliminating several terrorists operating in the area.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops eliminated terrorists and dismantled observation equipment and military infrastructure in the area.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 140 military targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures, terrorists, and additional military infrastructure.