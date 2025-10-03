Early on Friday morning, the IDF struck a site used to manage Hezbollah’s fire and defense array in which terrorist activity was identified in the area of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon.

At the site, weapons, military structures, and underground infrastructure sites were struck.

The IDF stressed that "the presence of the site and the terrorist activity in it constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate against any threat to the State of Israel," the IDF stated following the strike.