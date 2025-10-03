What is the secret of repentance and how does one actually go about it? What does "atonement" mean and what is so special about Yom Kippur, the "Day of Atonement", when we pray for our names to be "sealed" in the Book of Life?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman prepare for the arrival of the awesome day...the day when God promises forgiveness and rebirth - and a brand new start - to all who avail themselves of the gift of repentance.

May you and your loved ones be sealed in the Book of Life for a life of blessings, joy, good health, prosperity, wisdom, peace, and every Heavenly blessing, and most importantly, closeness to Hashem.