This month of Elul is the month of return; a time for forgiveness and reconciliation; of acts of kindness, and sincere self-examination.

Elul is not only about believing in G-d...it beckons us to start to truly believe in ourselves; in our own potential to reconnect with our true selves.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman look at some of the spiritual goals of Elul through the eyes of King David, as he expressed in his stirring Psalm 27 -- a special psalm for Elul, as well as through the mitzvot of this week's Torah portion, Parashat Ki Teitzei.