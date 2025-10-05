The Board of Deputies of British Jews condemned comments by Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who announced his intention to host right-wing activist Tommy Robinson in Israel later this month.

According to the Board, “Tommy Robinson is a bully representing the worst of Britain. His presence undermines the sincere efforts of those genuinely working to combat Islamic extremism and foster community cohesion.”

“The minister has proven that he is a ‘Diaspora Minister’ in name only—not in his actions. In this dark hour, he chose to ignore the views of the overwhelming majority of British Jews, who consistently and unequivocally reject Robinson and everything he represents,” the statement added.

On Friday, Chikli issued a statement saying: "In the wake of the horrific Manchester terrorist attack, Israel and the Jewish people stand firmly with our allies in the United Kingdom."

"On behalf of the State of Israel, I am proud to host British patriot Tommy Robinson, who will visit Israel in mid-October. Tommy is a courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam. At a time when Jews across Europe face rising antisemitism, it is vital to strengthen bonds with allies who refuse to be silent. He has proven himself a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people, unafraid to speak the truth and confront hate. Israel will always stand with the Jewish community and our allies worldwide. Together with friends like Tommy Robinson, we will build stronger bridges of solidarity, fight terror, and defend Western civilization and our shared values," Chikli said.