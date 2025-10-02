Rabbi Daniel Walker, leader of the Heaton Park community in Manchester, saved dozens of worshippers when he blocked the synagogue doors as the terrorist tried to enter after ramming and stabbing worshippers outside the building.

"Rabbi Walker was incredibly calm, he shut the doors to the synagogue to stop him getting inside. He barricaded everyone inside. He is a hero; this could have been even worse,” said eyewitnesses.

Sir Stephen Watson, chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, said that "Thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and worshippers inside, and the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access. All those inside were safely contained until police were able to confirm that it was safe to leave the premises."

He said that hundreds of worshippers inside the building were held safely until the police confirmed the premises were clear of danger. Two people were killed in the attack and four were injured, some seriously.

Dramatic footage of the moment the attacker was neutralized was shared on social networks in Britain. Two officers shot the attacker dead; he was holding a knife and wearing what was initially suspected to be an explosive vest.

Watson further commented: "We believe that the identity of the offender has been established but until we are certain of this fact, it is premature to set out this detail. In addition, I can confirm that two other individuals have been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing."

"We can confirm that two members of our Jewish community have sadly died as a result of this attack. Following a rapid response, armed officers from Greater Manchester Police intercepted the offender and he was fatally shot by officers, within seven minutes of the initial call."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the deadly attack and criticized the British government’s handling of terrorism: "Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the UK after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the UN: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it."

The Israeli Embassy in London condemned the event: "The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom condemns the attack carried out today on Yom Kippur at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester."

"That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing."

"The Embassy is in close contact with Manchester Jewish community, British authorities and the Community Security Trust (CST) to monitor developments and ensure that the necessary support is provided."

"We thank the Greater Manchester Police for their swift response. The safety and security of Jewish communities in the United Kingdom must be guaranteed."

"The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time."