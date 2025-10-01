A North Bay, Ontario man has been sentenced to jail for dozens of social media posts and videos promoting hate and violence against the Jewish community, according to a statement Wednesday by Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC).

This marks the first-ever conviction in a Canadian court for Holocaust denial, according to Crown prosecutors.

The man, 51-year-old Kenneth Paulin, was sentenced to nine months in jail and two years of probation on September 18 for the wilful promotion of hate against Jewish people and the wilful promotion of antisemitism by condoning, denying or downplaying the Holocaust.

Paulin was arrested and charged by the North Bay Police Service in June following a seven-month investigation into his antisemitic online content.

According to FSWC, his posts vilified the Jewish community, promoted blood libels and conspiracy theories, incited hate and violence against Jews and repeatedly mocked and denied the Holocaust.

Paulin's posts included claims that Jews are "demons," "the greatest mass murderers in human history," "to blame for every American who falls" and responsible for "almost 100%" of the world’s problems.

He also expressed support for a "Worldwide 'Jew Hunt'" and declared that "antisemitism is the only thing that can save the world". Most disturbingly, noted FSWC, Paulin minimized and denied the Holocaust, including in a video he titled "Their victim card gets permanently denied as the hollow-cost-Hoax is exposed" and by sharing a post that read, "Six million didn't happen but it should've."

In a community impact statement submitted to the court in August, FSWC Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy Jaime Kirzner-Roberts called Paulin’s content "an orchestrated effort to spread hatred, to normalize antisemitism and to encourage others to view Jews as enemies to be mocked, hunted and destroyed."

Commenting on the sentencing, Kirzner-Roberts said on Wednesday, "The vile antisemitism we are confronting today has inflicted deep and lasting harm on Jewish Canadians, the minority group most frequently targeted by hate crimes in this country. But it's important to note that such hatred does not end with Jews - it corrodes our democracy, emboldens extremists and threatens the values that hold Canada together.”

"We are grateful to police, the Attorney General and Crown prosecutors for ensuring this precedent-setting case was pursued with the seriousness it deserves. We are also pleased that a jail sentence has been handed down, not only for the incitement of hatred against Jews, but also for the denial and glorification of the Holocaust. By standing firmly against such hateful rhetoric, this ruling affirms that every Canadian deserves to live with dignity, safety and freedom, free from intimidation, dehumanization and fear," added Kirzner-Roberts.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)