The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has exposed a video promoting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, which was posted on August 8, 2024, on the Instagram account of a Windsor, Ontario-based mosque, Ahlulbayt Youth Collective.

The video features posters with Arabic writing and imagery of Jewish stars and bloodied hands, urging viewers to boycott Coca-Cola, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Lays, and Pepsi and claiming that these products “support the Zionist entity".

The video concludes with footage of what appears to be a cemetery containing the graves of Hezbollah terrorists, captioned: "For the blood of the martyrs."

MEMRI noted that the mosque has previously held memorials for Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists.