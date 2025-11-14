Canadian intelligence chief Dan Rogers, presented an overview of the threats to national security, focusing in particular on antisemitism and the extreme interpretation of religion.

In this context, Rogers noted a worrying trend, where at least 10% of ongoing investigations involve minors, including some who had planned attacks against Jews.

In August 2025, a minor was arrested in Montreal for planning a terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS. Additionally, in late 2023 and early 2024, two 15-year-old boys were arrested in Ottawa for planning a mass-casualty attack on the local Jewish community.

According to Rogers, a system of community support could help identify and prevent expressions of radicalization.

It was also reported that since 2022, Canadian intelligence has been involved in thwarting no fewer than 24 violent extremist operations, leading to terror-related arrests.

In 2024, Canadian intelligence thwarted a mass-casualty attack planned by an ISIS-linked father and son against the Jewish community in the Toronto area.

In another operation, Canadian intelligence arrested a suspect attempting to illegally cross the border to the US in order to carry out an attack on the Jewish community in New York.