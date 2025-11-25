The Canadian federal police announced that they arrested a minor from north of Toronto earlier this month, suspected of planning a terrorist attack.

The minor is accused of spreading ISIS propaganda materials, being affiliated with a terrorist group, and attempting to acquire equipment and weapons in preparation for an attack.

Canadian intelligence chief Dan Rogers recently warned about a troubling trend of increasing involvement by minors in terrorist activities, with at least 10% of ongoing investigations involving minors - including those who planned attacks against Jews.

In August 2025, a minor was arrested in Montreal for planning an ISIS attack, and in late 2023 and early 2024, two 15-year-olds were arrested in Ottawa for planning a mass casualty attack on the local Jewish community.

Security sources reported that since 2022, 24 attempts to carry out extreme terrorist activities have been thwarted, including an attack planned by a father and son against the Jewish community in the Toronto area.

The Jewish lobby in Canada recently called on the government to take strong action against Hamas supporters operating within the country, warning that such support networks could lead to terrorist attacks and assist in terrorism outside the country’s borders.

Various reports have claimed that approximately 450 senior officials and operatives from Hamas have connections with Canada, including individuals responsible for fundraising for the organization.