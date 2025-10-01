During Tuesday evening’s Cabinet meeting, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir launched a scathing critique of the plan to end the war presented by US President Donald Trump. He declared that the agreement poses a serious threat to Israel’s security.

“The agreement on the table is dangerous to Israel’s security,” Ben Gvir stated. “I will have much more to say about it, Mr. Prime Minister, but it must be said now: this plan undermines our security, is riddled with flaws, and fails to achieve the objectives we set for this war.”

He continued, “This agreement would pull the IDF back from operational control over Gaza and the areas we’ve captured, leaving Israel’s security in the hands of international forces. Suddenly, a third party is supposed to ensure our safety, while granting amnesty to Hamas murderers - it's simply unthinkable. I’m sorry to ruin the celebration.”

Ben Gvir also raised concerns about the broader implications of the agreement: “What about the emigration plan? What about annexation? This terrible agreement has the potential to lead to the creation of a Palestinian state. I understand the pressure you were under, but you shouldn’t have brought forward an agreement so full of holes.”

He concluded, “Yes, we’re all excited about the return of the hostages, but the price here is unimaginable, and I will have more to say about this.”

At the same meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed his meeting with Trump at the White House on Monday, where the plan was presented. “I just returned from the United States on a mission for the government and the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said. “At the UN, I presented the truth about the State of Israel, its citizens, and its soldiers.”

Regarding Trump’s plan, he added, “In Washington, I reached an agreement with President Trump on a framework to secure the release of all our hostages and to achieve all the war objectives we set. I will provide a more detailed report to both the government and the Cabinet.”