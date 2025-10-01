Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday called on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is making its way to the Gaza Strip in an attempt to breach Israel’s blockade, to immediately stop the mission.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, Meloni warned that insisting on a confrontation with Israel could upset the current “fragile balance” that could lead to peace based on the plan proposed on Monday by US President Donald Trump.

“Many would be happy to disrupt” Trump’s plan, Meloni said, adding, “I fear that the flotilla’s attempt to breach the Israeli naval blockade could provide a pretext for this. Also for this reason, I believe the flotilla should stop now.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar urged the participants of the flotilla to heed Meloni’s call.

“The US, Israel, and leaders from the Middle East and around the world are trying to bring an end to the war. The focus should be on de-escalating, not on orchestrating provocations, such as the Hamas-Sumud flotilla,” said Sa’ar.

“It is not too late - we reiterate the call of the Israeli Government, the Italian Government, and the Vatican to transfer any aid peacefully through the Port of Cyprus, the Ashkelon Marina, or any other port in the region into Gaza,” he added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla resumed its voyage Sunday after undergoing repairs in Greek waters. Organizers announced that Greek vessels had joined the mission, bringing the total number of civilian boats to 47.

The flotilla includes activists from dozens of countries, among them approximately 40 Italians and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Participants have declared their intent to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On Saturday, a flotilla of ten vessels departed from Sicily , southern Italy, aiming to join the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Global Sumud’s journey has been complicated by at least two alleged drone attacks while the ships were docked off the coast of Tunisia.

Tunisian authorities initially denied the presence of any drones in the area, but later reversed course and claimed that the vessels were targeted by a “premeditated attack”.

On Wednesday, the flotilla claimed it was targeted in international waters off Crete by drones equipped with stun grenades and irritants. The attack caused damage but no injuries.

Italy and Spain have deployed naval ships near the flotilla for potential rescue and humanitarian support.

Last week, Israel’s Foreign Ministry warned the participants in the flotilla, to which it referred as the “Hamas Flotilla” that Israel will not allow any breaches of the naval blockade on Gaza.

“This flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas. Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade,” the statement clarified.

“If the flotilla participants’ genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon Marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a coordinated manner to the Gaza Strip,” it added.

“Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel's proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have,” the statement concluded.