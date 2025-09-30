During an IDF operation in Gaza City, forces spotted a man carrying a white flag and calling for help.

This unusual sight raised suspicions that he might be an Israeli hostage, prompting additional forces to be deployed to the area.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, after focused searches, it was determined that the individual was not a hostage but a terrorist attempting to deceive the forces.

The IDF believes this was an attempt by Hamas to lure soldiers to a specific location for the purpose of setting off explosives or other devices.

The IDF spokesperson stated, "During IDF forces' operations in the Gaza Strip last night, a sign was identified that raised suspicion about the possible presence of hostages and missing persons in the area. Based on the suspicion, extensive searches were conducted using various methods. After no further findings were made, it was determined that it was not a kidnapping but most likely an enemy."