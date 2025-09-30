A large cache of explosives was found in the north of the village of Ghajar, near the Lebanon border.

According to estimates, the explosives were buried along a tunnel route and were intended to be used during the incidents in November 2005 when Hezbollah attempted to kidnap soldiers, according to a report by Ynet.

The IDF stated: "During civilian works in the northern area of Ghajar, a pit containing explosives (a booby-trap pit) was located in the border area with Lebanon.

"IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and cleared the area and the explosives. This is an old infrastructure that was planted prior to the Second Lebanon War."

It was also clarified that the pit was located beyond the Blue Line, and the connection of the explosives to Hezbollah is still under investigation.