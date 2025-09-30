חזי נחמה מנטרל את המחבל מצלמת אבטחה

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu sent a letter today (Tuesday) to Defense Minister Israel Katz, requesting that Colonel (Res.) Col. (res.) Hezi Nechama be reinstated to active reserve duty.

The letter was sent after Nechama eliminated a terrorist today who ran over two teenagers and seriously injured them in Gush Etzion.

In his letter, Eliyahu emphasized that Nechama "has never incited against reserve service, never betrayed, never rebelled, and never called on anyone to refuse to serve," yet he found himself dismissed from the reserves."

Eliyahu wondered: "Why? Because he sought to win. Because he wrote a plan to bring the hostages home together with General Eiland. Because he dared to criticize the way the war is being managed by the General Staff."

He continued, "Meanwhile, the same officers who declared mass refusals during the reform weren't dismissed. Golan, who compared us to Nazis, wasn't dismissed. The extremists who tried to dismantle the army from within weren't dismissed. Only Colonel Hezi Nechama, who wanted only one thing — victory — was dismissed."

According to Eliyahu, Nechama "is still there for us today, without official uniforms, without a military framework. He’s eliminating terrorists on the roads. The IDF needs officers who want to win."