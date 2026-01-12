Maj. “H," a reserve officer who served in a senior role at the assistance fund for IDF reservists, is accused of helping family members and friends fraudulently obtain thousands of shekels from the fund, as reported on Monday morning on Galei Tzahal.

The fund, established at the outset of the Swords of Iron war, was designed to compensate reservists for financial losses incurred during their military service. According to the indictment, Maj. H. abused his position as head of the fund’s oversight team, using special access privileges within the military system to transfer funds to family and friends by submitting falsified documents.

Prosecutors allege that H. instructed relatives on how to submit screenshots of transfers made via payment apps such as Bit and PayBox, falsely presenting them as babysitting expenses in order to receive reimbursement. The requests were reportedly submitted while H. was logged into the system, allowing him to approve them himself.

Among the evidence cited is a message sent by one of the suspects, Maj. “K," who wrote: “How do I scam money out of them? I want reimbursement for a babysitter, but I don’t have receipts." In response, H. allegedly sent a detailed voice message explaining how to carry out the fraud.

According to the indictment, one individual received NIS 6,690 through fraudulent means, while another obtained NIS 5,860. The prosecution described the scheme as “premeditated, sophisticated, and involving the use of forged documents-a systematic chain of actions driven by greed," carried out at the expense of IDF reservists.