The IDF reports that there has been a sharp decline in the rate of reservists reporting for duty.

A senior officer in the reserve armored brigade due to start a third tour of duty in the Gaza Strip in two weeks told Yedioth Ahronot that he is struggling to fill his ranks. "The reservists understand that at this stage, it's more about guarding and less intense fighting, and they say: 'I enlisted, I gave up things - at least let me fight, do something active'. Right now, it looks like defensive missions, and people simply aren't showing up."

According to him, there is a noticeable decline of about 30 percent in the number of personnel reporting for reserve service. "I need 15 officers for activities with normal release cycles for everyone. As of now, two weeks before deployment, I'm barely with five officers, and if I don't find another five, there will be serious issues. If I can't find enough people, I will go without, but my concern is that everyone who does come will simply grind out hours and after a while, say they can't continue like this and also leave."

Another commander, who served with his battalion in Gaza for two tours and another in Judea and Samaria, is facing similar difficulties. "Motivation is high, but we understand our troops. You can't blame them. These are people who left everything and have been fighting for 300 days and sometimes more."

Last week, the IDF provided the Minister of Defense with updated data on attendance for reserve service, according to which the attendance rate stands at 85%. However, the figure includes those who volunteer for reserves in succession, move from battalion to battalion according to need, and are not an organic part of the units.

According to the report, when the original unit of these soldiers requires them, they return to it immediately. Hence, the figure represents only partial data, as it does not include counting soldiers who do not show up. Reserve officers report an attendance of 60%, and say that about a quarter of the soldiers in the units do not belong to their official reserves battalion.

One officer in the reserves brigade said: "Attached personnel allow us to carry out tasks, and hats off to them, but it's not an organic force, and this affects the nature of the missions."

"Additionally," he added, "if tomorrow their organic unit calls for them, they disappear on that same day. The real attendance rate for us is around 50%, and this also includes officers who can no longer report after so many days of reserves, each with their justified reason."

The IDF noted that many efforts are being made to streamline the operation of the reserve system, focusing on increasing the regular manpower and utilizing it effectively. "The IDF appreciates their contribution and sees them as a central component in the army's combat capability. Additionally, many efforts are invested in recognizing and rewarding reserve service members and their families," it stated.