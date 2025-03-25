Commanding Officer of the Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin has dismissed Dror Gavish, an officer in the reserves and leader of the anti-government Kaplan Force, from reserve duty.

The decision comes after Gavish threatened not to report for duty in protest of the government's actions.

The IDF stated that "the commander of the Northern Command accepted the recommendation of the division commander to end the officer's reserve service permanently."

Last week, the IDF dismissed Alon Gur, an Air Force combat navigator, after he announced that he refused to continue serving.

Gur, a 43-year-old father of three, actively served as a reservist for 16 years and for the past five years ran a leadership training center and a pre-military service academy.

Gur wrote in a statement that throughout his service, he served under many governments that he did not vote for, but he always had confidence in the system and the security considerations.

He added that since October 7th, he continued to serve without hesitation out of a sense of mission.

However, today he informed his squadron commander that he could not continue, noting: "This morning I broke down. At a point when the state is once again abandoning its citizens knowingly and in broad daylight, at a point where cynical and cold political considerations outweigh all other considerations, at a point where human life has lost its value, at a point where a government attacks its gatekeepers in every possible way, at a point where the king has become more important than the kingdom – no more."

Following his announcement, the IDF announced the immediate and permanent termination of the navigator's service.