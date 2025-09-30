An editorial in Haaretz sharply criticized the Ministry of Education's decision to fully finance educational tours in Judea and Samaria. According to the editorial, the official explanation of high security costs is "just an excuse."

The editorial stated, "The tours are part of the Jewish identity reform led by Minister Yoav Kisch. As part of the reform, school principals are required to allocate a significant portion of the budget to certain programs to strengthen Jewish and Zionist identity. These do not include any pluralistic programs. The Jewish identity the ministry wants to encourage is messianic, racist and anti-democratic."

It also alleged that "this reform aims to court their voter base, to please its most right-wing elements and to lead an identity-based revolution through education. The Education Minister is looking ahead — to the primaries. The route there passes through tours in the West Bank."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch responded, "While Haaretz attacks the strengthening of Jewish identity, I will continue with a clear policy: the students of Israel will learn the Bible, the heroes of their people and the sites of Jewish heritage across the country, including in Judea and Samaria."

"In my view this is a basic element of our existence here. The decision is that the Ministry of Education will fund the costs of securing buses in Judea and Samaria so that students can reach the tours safely. This is my policy and I will continue to promote it despite Haaretz's objections."