Today (Friday), Education Minister Yoav Kisch wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that educators who appeared in the video calling for an end to the war and the return of hostages will be summoned for clarification.

Kisch wrote that "in violation of the directives and instructions of the Ministry, principals and educators have made explicit political statements and collaborated with the false 'hunger campaign' in Gaza."

In the video, the educators said they could not stand idly by "in the face of the abandonment of the hostages, the risk to the lives of soldiers, and the hunger and harm to the civilian population in Gaza."

Kisch stated, "We will not allow politics to enter the walls of our schools. Any educator who acted contrary to the regulations, participated in the video, and expressed their political views will be summoned for a clarification meeting in the district where they teach. In the case of a recurrence, disciplinary action will be taken. Schools are meant for education, instilling values, skills, and knowledge - not for political battles."