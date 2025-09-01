Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Monday morning addressed the planned high school student protest on the first day of the school year over the hostages, warning students against skipping class.

Speaking on Galei Zahal, he clarified: “Anyone who plans not to attend classes will be marked absent.”

He added, “I strongly support identifying with the hostages, but it can be done within the framework of the education system. There is no problem coming in a yellow shirt, subject to uniform requirements. Each student can choose the color they want to wear.”

Ealier this month, Kisch penned a letter to school staff urging sensitivity to students in light of the war, and especially to those students whose relatives are injured, fallen, or still held hostage, or who have otherwise suffered trauma from the war.

The letter ended with the standard suggestion that students wear white - considered a festive color - on the first day of school, to express the excitement of a new school year, but noted that students should be allowed to choose whichever color they wish, subject to the school's uniform requirements.

Opponents of the current government claimed the letter proved that Kisch was against wearing yellow shirts and had insisted that only white shirts be worn. Kisch responded with a post showing the page in question and added, "Apparently ... we need to increase reading comprehension efforts among large swaths of the Israeli media, who published absolutely fake news." He added that claims of "Kisch vs. the hostages" could have only been prompted either "in order to sow more hatred and division" or else due to "significant reading comprehension difficulties."

"Try to be less transparent and amateur next time," he suggested.

Meanwhile, families from the Tikva Forum urged students to begin the new school year dressed in the national colors, blue and white.

“Arrive in the colors of the flag — as an expression of strength and national pride,” they said last week.

According to the families, the choice of the flag’s colors is meant to accompany excited students on their way to school with a sense of unity, strength, and Israeli pride. “After a year of fighting on multiple fronts and a national effort both on the frontlines and at home, we have a true obligation to strengthen the people of Israel and lift their spirit. Despite all the difficulties, the people of Israel wake up every morning and continue with heads held high, despite the challenges and the price we are paying," the families stated.