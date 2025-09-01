נתניהו בביקור בבית ספר בנוף הגליל עומר מירון, לע"מ; סטילס: חיים צח

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the 2025-2026 school year on Monday at the Begin School in Nof Hagalil, together with Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Mayor Ronen Plot, and Teachers Union Secretary Yafa Ben-David.

The Prime Minister met with the enthusiastic pupils who are starting first grade and wished them a successful and productive school year.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Education Minister Kisch welcomed the fact that approximately 95% of pupils in the north began the school year, and noted that this was thanks to the severe blow that Israel has landed on Hezbollah and the relentless enforcement on the ground.

The Prime Minister also visited the memorial that has been dedicated to the memory of IDF Givati Brigade fighter Staff-Sgt. Ilya Sankin, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, and met with his family.

At the end of the visit, the Prime Minister congratulated Israel’s students and said, “Education is the path to national resilience. Each and every one of you is an important building block in ensuring our future.”

“I appreciate the efforts of all the teaching staff in Israel. You are doing very important work, and I wish you a successful and achievement-filled school year,” said Netanyahu.