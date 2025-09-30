The countdown is on... Israel’s 10-year tax holiday doesn’t last forever.

When the exemption ends, many olim discover too late that their US brokerage and IRA accounts are suddenly exposed to Israeli taxes, paperwork headaches, and cross-border confusion.

The good news? With the right planning, you can stay one step ahead of the deadline and keep your financial life running smoothly.

This episode takes you behind the scenes of the so-called “10-Year Tax Trap,” showing how to avoid double taxation, protect your heirs, and simplify your accounts before the rules change.

Think of it as your financial checkpoint: a chance to review, adjust, and prepare without panic, and without last-minute scrambles.

Key Takeaways: