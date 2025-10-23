Money talk doesn’t have to mean money tension especially when you’ve got the right tools to decode what’s really being said.

In this episode, BatSheva Goldstein, creator of FinancialDate™ Discussion Cards, joins Doug Goldstein, CFP ® to explore why financial questions are rarely just about numbers. For couples-and especially for Americans living in Israel-money conversations often carry cultural baggage, hidden values, and emotional subtext that can lead to major misunderstandings.

Drawing from decades of experience working with couples, BatSheva shares how the FinancialDate™ approach helps partners cut through confusion, build trust, and connect over their shared goals. Learn how cultural norms influence the way we talk about money, why even generous couples argue over charity, and how small shifts in communication can change everything.

Key takeaways: