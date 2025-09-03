Inheriting US assets while living in Israel can feel like you’ve just been handed the keys to a treasure chest… only to realize it’s locked, and the instructions are written in two different tax codes.

Between cross-border rules, trust and IRA quirks, and the emotions that come with a loved one’s gift, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. This episode shows how to turn that “Where do I even start?” feeling into a confident, step-by-step plan. You’ll discover how to bring scattered accounts under control, sidestep expensive mistakes, and use your inheritance to build lasting security.

Instead of rushing into quick decisions, you’ll learn how to slow things down, zoom out, and see the whole picture. Think of it as shifting from frantic reaction mode to calm, strategic control—so your inheritance works for you, not against you.

Key Takeaways: